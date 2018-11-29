Hero World Challenge: Patrick Cantlay & Patrick Reed three ahead, Tiger Woods eight back

  • From the section Golf
Patrick Reed in round one action at the Hero World Challenge
Patrick Reed has won six times on the PGA Tour
Hero World Challenge first-round leaderboard
-7 P Cantlay (US), P Reed (US); -4 H Stenson (Swe), D Johnson (US); -3 A Noren (Swe), B Watson (US); -2 J Rose (Eng), J Thomas (US), B DeChambeau (US); -1 K Bradley (US), J Rahm (Spa), J Day (Aus)
Level T Finau (US), G Woodland (US), R Fowler (US); +1 T Woods (US), X Schauffele (US); +2 H Matsuyama (Jpn)

Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Reed lead the Hero World Challenge by three shots after seven-under 65s, as tournament host Tiger Woods opened with a 73.

Cantlay birdied five of the last six holes in the Bahamas, while fellow American Reed recorded eight birdies.

Englishman Justin Rose, needing a top-three finish to return to world number one, is five back after a mixed 70.

Woods can regain a place in the top 10 with victory this week and had four birdies, but also a triple bogey.

The American, who was 1,199 in the world rankings during this tournament a year ago, won his first tournament for five years in September with a two-shot victory at the Tour Championship.

Playing in his first event since failing to win a point at the Ryder Cup, he was level par playing the par-three 12th when his chip from the rough on the left rolled back down the slope past his feet and trickled into the water, resulting in a six.

With top-ranked Brooks Koepka not playing this week, world number two Rose played a majestic wood to two feet to eagle the 11th and reach three under but also had problems at the 12th, where he made a double bogey.

Masters champion Reed joined Cantlay at the top of the leaderboard after pitching to three feet to birdie the 16th and then added another with a curling 12-foot effort at the last.

The 18-man field at the Albany course features 14 of the world's top 20, with five former world number ones and nine major champions.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured