Jon Rahm wins Hero World Challenge as Justin Rose misses out on return to number one

Jon Rahm dropped only two shots over the final three rounds in the Bahamas

Hero World Challenge final leaderboard -20 J Rahm (Spa); -16 T Finau (US); -15 J Rose (Eng); -14 H Stenson (Swe); -13 P Cantlay (US), R Fowler (US); -12 D Johnson (US); -11 A Noren (Swe), X Schauffele (US), G Woodland (US) -10 P Reed (US); -8 B DeChambeau (US), J Thomas (US), B Watson (US); -6 K Bradley (US); -5 J Day (Aus); -1 T Woods (US); level H Matsuyama (Jpn)

Spaniard Jon Rahm recorded seven birdies to win the Hero World Challenge by four strokes in the Bahamas.

Rahm, who led overnight with Tony Finau and Henrik Stenson, posted a bogey-free seven-under 65 to finish on 20 under.

Britain's Justin Rose was in sight of the world number one spot after a 65 but Finau denied him with a birdie at the last for sole possession of second.

Tournament host Tiger Woods was 17th in the 18-man field after a closing 73 left him at one under.

Rose, 38, who was five shots off the lead in a share of eighth going into the final round, holed a putt from off the green at the 11th for his fourth birdie of the day.

He sank a 15-footer to eagle the 15th and birdied the par-three 17th from five feet, but saw another birdie chance from 12 feet, for a round of 64, finish on the edge of the cup.

Needing a three-way share of second place to regain the top spot he first earned in September, it left him in sole possession of the runner-up spot at that stage after Finau made a double bogey at the 14th.

But the American picked up two shots in the closing four holes to ensure that compatriot Brooks Koepka, who was not playing this week, remained at the top of the rankings as Rose finished third.

Big-hitting Rahm, the first Spaniard to play in the 20-year history of the event, moved ahead after four birdies in his opening nine holes in Albany.

The 24-year-old world number eight, part of Europe's triumphant Ryder Cup team in September, wrapped up his third individual title of the year, the sixth of his burgeoning career.