QBE Shootout: McDowell and Grillo among the leading pairings

Graeme McDowell combined with Emiliano Grillo for 12 birdies and an eagle during their opening round

QBE Shootout leaderboard -13 P Kizzire & B Harman, G McDowell & E Grillo, K Na & B DeChambeau; -11 L List & C Howell III, G Woodland & C Hoffman, T Finau & L Thompson; -10 B Watson & H Varner III, S Stricker & S O'Hair Selected others: -9 L Donald & A Landry

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell and team-mate Emiliano Grillo hold a share of the lead at the QBE Shootout.

The pair combined for an opening-round 59 in Florida to sit on 13 under par.

Kevin Na and Bryson DeChambeau and the American duo of Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman are also joint leaders.

The three-day tournament features a 12-team field with players taking alternate shots over the first two rounds before switching to a four-ball format on Sunday.

The leading trio are two strokes ahead of another three teams who are in a tie for fourth place.

Tony Finau and Lexi Thompson, Luke List and Charles Howell III and Gary Woodland and Charley Hoffman all sit on 11 under.

Defending champions Sean O'Hair and Steve Stricker are three shots off the pace following an opening-round 62 while England's Luke Donald and partner Andrew Landry are on nine under.