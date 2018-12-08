QBE Shootout: McDowell and Grillo stay tied for lead in Florida pairs event

Graeme McDowell combined with Grillo for eight birdies and two bogeys in Saturday's round

QBE Shootout second-round leaderboard -19 G Woodland & C Hoffman, P Kizzire & B Harman, G McDowell & E Grillo; -18 K Na & B DeChambeau; -17 L List & C Howell III; -16 T Finau & L Thompson; -15 B Watson & H Varner III, S Stricker & S O'Hair Selected others: -13 L Donald & A Landry

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell and team-mate Emiliano Grillo maintained a share of the lead after the second round at the QBE Shootout in Florida.

McDowell and the Argentine fired a six-under-par 66 in the foursomes format on Saturday to move to 19 under par.

That left them tied for the lead with Patton Kizzire and Brian Harman plus another US pairing Gary Woodland and Charlie Hoffman.

Kevin Na and Bryson DeChambeau are one shot off the lead.

Luke List and Charles Howell III are two off the pace with LPGA star Lexi Thompson and Tony Finau three behind going into the final fourballs round.

Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III are four behind the leaders - as are defending champions Steve Stricker and Sean O'Hair.

McDowell and Grillo carded eight birdies and two bogeys in Saturday's round.

They fired an opening 13-under 59 in the first round which was played under the scramble format.

That left them level with Na and DeChambeau plus Kizzire and Harman after day one of the the three-round event which features 12 pairings.