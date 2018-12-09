South African Open: Louis Oosthuizen wins at home in Johannesburg

Louis Oosthuizen carded a 67 in the fourth and final round at the SA Open

South African Open final leaderboard -18 L Oosthuizen (SA); -12 R Langasque (Fra); -10 B Easton (SA), T Aiken (SA), O Wilson (Eng), C Schwartzel (SA) Selected: -8 R Macintyre (Sco), M Wallace (Eng); -7 S Manley (Wal); -6 L Canter (Eng), C Paisley (Eng), M Warren

Louis Oosthuizen was reduced to tears after he won his first South African Open by a record-equalling six shots.

The South African, who won the 2010 Open, had an eagle and five birdies in a four-under 67 to win on 18 under.

England's Matt Wallace began the final round in joint second, three shots adrift of overnight leader Oosthuizen, but dropped away with a three-over 74.

France's Romain Langasque finished second with England's Oliver Wilson a shot further back in joint third.

Wilson finished in a tie for third on 10 under par, after carding 67 in the final round.

"I knew today was either going to be very special or heartbreaking," said Oosthuizen.

"I wish my family was here. The crowd was great this whole week, and it was nice to do it for them."

Oosthuizen, who was forced to withdraw from August's PGA Championship just before his tee time because of a back problem, added: "I have been through injuries but my family and friends have been great."