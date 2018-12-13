Stephanie Meadow: Jordanstown woman wins Irish Golf Writers' Professional of the year award

Meadow lost her LGPA Tour card following a lower back stress fracture in 2017

Stephanie Meadow has become the first woman to win the Irish Golf Writers' Professional of the Year award.

The Jordanstown native regained her LPGA Tour card in October having spent a year on the Symetra Tour following a lower back stress fracture.

"I was knocked on my face a little bit last year," she said.

"To come out and have such a great season and to top it off by being recognised as the Professional Golfer of the Year is truly remarkable."

The 26-year-old made her mark on the professional game over four years ago with a third-place finish in her first major, the 2014 US Women's Open.

Following an appearance at the Rio Olympics Meadow struggled for form before losing her Tour membership as a result of her injury.

When she was set to take a medical exemption, it was too late to regain even partial status.

However Meadow has thrived in this year's Symetra Tour, the second tier competition, securing eight top-10 finishes including victory at the IOA Championship in April, to ensure that she will return to the LPGA Tour in 2019.

She becomes the first female golfer to receive the award since its inception in 1976.

"I have a lot of people to thank, because it is not just me who got me here," said Meadow.

"Girls golf has come a long way in the last 10 years and to win this award on behalf of them is unbelievable."

"Their training programmes have made me the golfer I am today.

I have a lot of people in my corner who I would like to thank; my coaches, my sports psychologist, my fitness trainer who made me healthy again and my family and close friends, who picked me up this past year and got me through it,"