Alfred Dunhill Championship: Four Scots chase leader David Lipsky in South Africa

Marc Warren is just one shot off the lead after two rounds

Alfred Dunhill Championship, South Africa -8 David Lipsky (USA); -7 Scott Jamieson (Sco), Marc Warren (Sco); -6 Doug McGuigan (Sco), David Drysdale (Sco) Selected others: -5 Brandon Stone (SA), O Wilson (Eng); -4 Ben Evans (Eng), Louis Oosthuizen (SA), Ernie Els (SA); -3 Robert Macintyre (Sco)

Leader David Lipsky is holding off four Scots after two rounds of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek, South Africa.

American Lipsky is on eight-under-par, but Scott Jamieson, Marc Warren, Doug McGuigan and David Drysdale all make up the rest of the top five.

Jamieson and Warren sit just one shot behind, while McGuigan and Drysdale are on six-under-par.

Favourite Charl Schwartzel of South Africa missed the cut.

Lipsky carded a round of 66 that included an eagle and four birdies and could become the first foreign winner of the event since Spaniard Pablo Martin eight years ago.

Major winner Louis Oosthuizen, who won the South African Open last Sunday, carded a 69 to sit four shots off the lead.

Jamieson and McGuigan carded 66s, while Warren had a 67 and Drysdale was two shots worse off on the day.