Leona Maguire remains in the mix for Ladies European Tour card

Leona Maguire needs a top-five finish in the five-round event to secure a full LET card

Leona Maguire has dropped outside the top five qualifying places ahead of the final round at the Ladies European Tour School Finals in Morocco.

Maguire, 24, carded a level-par round of 72 on Wednesday to hold a share of sixth place on eight under par.

Only the top-five finishers in the five-round tournament will secure a full LET card for 2019.

Those finishing in sixth to 25th positions will be eligible to play in a limited number of LET events next year.

Maguire began the penultimate day in Marrakech in a tie for fourth place but could not improve on her eight-under-par score after a rollercoaster start to her round, which featured an eagle, a double bogey and a bogey in the first four holes.

The Cavan player recovered to get back to level par at the half-way point but another double bogey on the par-three 13th leaves her alongside Manon Gidali of France in tie for sixth place.

Maguire has already earned a card for the secondary Symetra Tour in the US.

Englishwoman Bronte Law fired an eight-under-par 64 to move to 21 under and two shots clear of Sweden's Linnea Strom.

Sian Evans of England is in third place on 11 under with German amateur Esther Henseleit another shot back in fourth while Frenchwoman Emilie Alonso occupies the final full qualifying spot on nine under.