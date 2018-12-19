Bronte Law: Ladies European Tour birdie record broken in Morocco

Bronte Law and caddie Jeff Brighton
Bronte Law is ranked 61 in the world

England's Bronte Law broke a Ladies European Tour record by holing nine birdies in a row in the Lalla Aicha Tour School event in Morocco.

The 23-year-old posted a course record-equalling 10-under-par 62 in Tuesday's third round at the Amelkis Golf Club in Marrakech.

Law followed that with a bogey-free 64 in the fourth round on Wednesday to lead by two from Sweden's Linnea Strom.

The Tour qualifying event is played over 90 holes.

