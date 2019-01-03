Padraig Harrington: Broken wrist bone rules out three-time major winner
Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington will be out of action until next month after breaking a bone in his wrist.
The 47-year-old Dubliner will miss European Tour events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai later this month.
Harrington is now targeting a first appearance of the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on 7-10 February.
He is the odds-on favourite to be named Europe's Ryder Cup captain for the 2020 contest at Whistling Straits.
"Over the Christmas period I discovered that I had broken a bone in my wrist," Harrington said on his website.
"I had slipped whilst walking down the stairs at home in mid-December.
"Whilst it continues to heal, I need to keep it in a splint a little while longer so, frustratingly, I will need to miss the first two planned events of my season in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
"However, I should be fully fit for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am on the PGA Tour in early February."