Padraig Harrington: Broken wrist bone rules out three-time major winner

Padraig Harrington hopes to start is 2019 campaign at Peeble Beach in early February

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington will be out of action until next month after breaking a bone in his wrist.

The 47-year-old Dubliner will miss European Tour events in Abu Dhabi and Dubai later this month.

Harrington is now targeting a first appearance of the season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on 7-10 February.

He is the odds-on favourite to be named Europe's Ryder Cup captain for the 2020 contest at Whistling Straits.

"Over the Christmas period I discovered that I had broken a bone in my wrist," Harrington said on his website.

"I had slipped whilst walking down the stairs at home in mid-December.

"Whilst it continues to heal, I need to keep it in a splint a little while longer so, frustratingly, I will need to miss the first two planned events of my season in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

"However, I should be fully fit for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am on the PGA Tour in early February."