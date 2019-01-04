Sentry Tournament of Champions: Rory McIlroy three shots back in Hawaii

  • From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy in Hawaii
McIlroy had 1.882 putts per green in regulation in round one with his new putter, the joint 26th best in the tournament
Sentry Tournament of Champions first-round leaderboard
-7 K Tway (US); -6 G Woodland (US), J Thomas (US), D Johnson (US); -5 M Leishman (Aus); -4 A Putnam (US), A Landry (US), P Kizzire (US), R McIlroy (NI), B DeChambeau (US)
Selected others: -3 P Reed (US), J Rahm (Spa); -2 I Poulter (Eng); Level P Casey (Eng), F Molinari (Ita)

World number eight Rory McIlroy was three shots off the lead after the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The 29-year-old Northern Irishman, using a new mallet-style putter, birdied three of the last four holes to return a four-under 69.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson is second after seven birdies in a 67.

Kevin Tway, who won his first PGA Tour title in October, leads by one after a bogey-free 66.

Englishman Ian Poulter, the world number 40, had a double bogey in a 71 and compatriot Paul Casey mixed three birdies with three bogeys in a 73.

Open champion Francesco Molinari also finished at level par at the Kapalua resort's Plantation course in Maui after compiling three birdies and three bogeys.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured