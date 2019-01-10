England's Charley Hull takes lead in European Tour season opener in Abu Dhabi

Hull had four birdies in her first seven holes and added another at the par-3 sixth

Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open first-round leaderboard -5 C Hull (Eng); -3 N Broch Larsen (Den) L Sobron (Esp); -2 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), R Artis (Aus), C Persson (Swe) Selected others: Par F Johnson (Eng); +1 C Matthew (Sco), A Boulden (Wal) Full leaderboard

England's Charley Hull will take a two-stroke lead into the second round of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open in Abu Dhabi after an impressive five under-par 67 on the opening day.

The 22-year-old sank five birdies in a bogey-free round during the European Tour season opener.

Denmark's Nicole Broch Larsen and Spain's Luna Sobron are tied in second with 69.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff is a shot further back on two under-par.

Despite leading, Hull said she was unhappy with her new set of irons, saying they were "not quite where I want them to be".

"They are spinning loads and I don't really like it," the Kettering born golfer added.