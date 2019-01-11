Olivia Mehaffey: Northern Ireland invited to new Augusta National amateur event

The iconic par-five 13th hole at Augusta National awaits the women amateurs in 2019

Northern Ireland golfer Olivia Mehaffey has been invited to play in the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship in April.

The new women's amateur event will conclude at the world famous Georgia course the week before the Masters.

"This is exciting," said Mehaffey, 21, as she showed her invite on twitter.

The first two rounds in the 54-hole event will take place at the Champions Retreat Club with the top 30 going through to the final round at Augusta.

The final round will be played on 6 April which is the Saturday before the Masters.

After the opening two rounds at the Champions Retreat Club, all 72 competitors will play a practice round at Augusta National before the top 30 go on to the final round at the major championship venue.

Augusta National did not allow women members until 2012.

Royal County Down's Mehaffey, who is on a golf scholarship at Arizona State University, helped Great Britain & Ireland win the 2016 Curtis Cup at Dun Laoghaire and also played in last year's match in the US.