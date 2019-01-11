England's Charley Hull takes one-shot lead into final round in Abu Dhabi season opener

Charley Hull played the front nine in level par

Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open first-round leaderboard -5 C Hull (Eng); -4 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -3 M Skarpnord (Nor), C Persson (Swe), L Sobron (Spa) Selected others: Par A Boulden (Wal); +1 F Johnson (Eng); +3 C Matthew (Sco) Full leaderboard

England's Charley Hull will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open in Abu Dhabi after carding a second round of 72 to remain five-under-par.

Hull, 22, led by two strokes overnight and sunk three birdies as well as three bogeys in windy conditions.

Compatriot Jodi Ewart Shadoff is a shot behind after two birdies in her last three holes for a two-under 70.

"It was really tough out there today," Hull said.

"I've still got loads to work on for tomorrow's round but I feel good with where my game's at. Hopefully it's not as windy, because my new irons are going super spinny, so it's not ideal in this wind."

Cajsa Persson (Sweden), Marianne Skarpnord (Norway) and Luna Sobron (Spain) all sit on three under after rounds of 71, 70 and 72 respectively.

The tournament marks the European Tour's season opener.