Charley Hull wins Ladies European Tour event in Abu Dhabi

Hull is likely to be a key player for Europe in this year's Solheim Cup

Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open final-round leaderboard -8 C Hull (Eng); -7 M Skarpnord (Nor); -3 C Hedwall (Swe), N Larsen (Den), J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), A Van Dam (Ned), L Sobron (Spa) Selected others: -1 A Boulden (Wal); +3 G Cowley (Eng), C Matthew (Sco); +4 L Davies (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Charley Hull earned a wire-to-wire win in the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open in Abu Dhabi to claim her second Ladies European Tour title.

The 22-year-old took a one-shot lead into the final round and her 69 saw her finish a shot ahead of Norway's Marianne Skarpnord on eight under.

"I've practised really hard over winter and it feels great to win," said Hull.

"Hopefully I can get a few more wins. I'm very happy with my round so it shows that my hard work is paying off."

Hull clinched the victory when she splashed out of a bunker on the 18th and saved par with a solid putt.

"I left a lot of putts out there today, but it's hard to putt when it's windy like this," said Hull after the tournament, which marks the start of the Ladies European Tour's season.

Skarpnord shot a final round of 68 to finish on seven under, with the duo well clear of the chasing pack.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff was among those who finished in a share of third on three under.

Ewart Shadoff, chasing a first Ladies European Tour title, moved into a share of the lead on the 14th but dropped out of contention with two bogeys over the final three holes.

