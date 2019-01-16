Shane Lowry hits course record 62 to lead first round in Abu Dhabi

Shane Lowry carded 10 birdies in his opening round

Abu Dhabi Championship first-round leaderboard -10 S Lowry (Ire); -7 L Oosthuizen (SA), M Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), R Sterne (SA) ;-6 A Bjork (Swe), S Kjeldsen (Den) -5 B Koepka (USA), T Pieters (Bel), F Zanotti (Par). Selected others: -3 D Johnson (USA), T Fleetwood (Eng), R Fisher (Eng), J Morrison (Eng); Par H Stenson (Swe) Full leaderboard

Ireland's Shane Lowry fired a course record 10-under-par 62 to take the clubhouse lead in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship in the UAE.

Lowry's bogey-free round on Wednesday included five birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine.

The County Offaly player, 31, enjoys a three-shot lead over South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Richard Sterne, plus Mike Lorenzo-Vera of France.

Lee Westwood is six under after 10 with Ian Poulter five under after 11 holes.

Tommy Fleetwood, Ross Fisher and James Morrison are all in the clubhouse on three under, along with world number three Dustin Johnson.