Simon Dyson: Former European Top 10 golfer retires to concentrate on coaching

Simon Dyson enjoyed six victories on the European Tour, two each in 2006, 2009 and 2011

Former European Top 10 golfer Simon Dyson has reluctantly conceded defeat to a long-standing wrist injury and retired from professional golf.

The Manchester-based Yorkshireman, 41, will now concentrate on a coaching job at Mottram Hall in Cheshire.

But, after a career which brought him not far short of £10m in prize money and six European Tour wins, he could not be feeling any more positive.

"I'm so excited about this next chapter," he told BBC Radio York.

"It's like being back to when I first got my European Tour card. I'm just looking forward to helping other people improve.

"Whether it's for the monthly medal, or a minor tour event, it'll still be a buzz for me.

"I've gone in to partnership with Mottram Hall, working on elite golf performance which taps in to all sides - physical, mobility and the mental side.

"I'll be working on exactly how far players hit a full shot with each club. So few really know. And on the psychology side of playing, course management, visualisation of shots - especially the ones you don't like the look of before you hit them."

It is a change in flightpath for a career that had stalled since he first suffered his injury in 2014.

"I snapped a tendon in my left wrist," Dyson said. "I had surgery and it healed but the strength wasn't the same. I wasn't the same player when I came back.

"I qualified for a medical exemption from the tour, then maybe I came back a bit early as I was so eager to get back out there.

"But I really didn't trust it. It felt like it was going to go again. I was compensating for it, and started swinging badly and got myself in a bit of a mess.

"I gave it a go on the Challenge Tour but, if I'm being perfectly honest, I didn't really want to be there, when I could have been at home with the family.

"And I had already by then started in motion and got the ball rolling on what I'm going to be doing now. And this just feels the right time."

The day Dyson cleaned up

Simon Dyson tees off on the 18th on St Andrew's Old Course on the way to the biggest win of his career, the Dunhill Links Championship in 2009

Dyson has a lot of magical memories from a career that made him one of Europe's top golfers for a decade, when he twice finished in Europe's Top 10 and more than once only narrowly missed out on Ryder Cup selection.

Apart from being a regular at the Open Championship, tying ninth at Sandwich in 2011, he also played in five US PGA Championships, tying sixth behind Tiger Woods at Southern Hills in 2007, four US Opens and had two trips to Augusta for the Masters in 2010 and 2012.

"I always imagined I'd make it to the Masters one day," he said. "And you never forget your first one. We took 20 or 30 of us and we had an unbelievable week."

But if the married father of two had to pin down to a highlight it came at the 'home of golf', in 2009, when he won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the final day at St Andrew's.

It was also his biggest pay cheque too - 540,000 euros - but it was not so much the size of the price, but the special place where it happened.

"Coming down the last at St Andrew's to win the Dunhill Links was the best it ever got," Dyson said.

"I always gave it 100%. Sometimes it was good enough. Sometimes it wasn't. But I've got no regrets."

Simon Dyson was talking to BBC York sports editor Sharon Shortle