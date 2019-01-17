Lee Westwood wants 2022 Ryder Cup captaincy in Italy

Lee Westwood (left) was a vice-captain with Padraig Harrington (centre) to captain Thomas Bjorn (left) at the 2018 Ryder Cup

England's Lee Westwood says he would "love" to captain Europe at the 2022 Ryder Cup, which will be held in Rome.

The 45-year-old has played in 10 editions of the biennial event against the United States and has won a European record seven times.

Westwood was one of five vice-captains to Thomas Bjorn in Europe's 17½-11½ win over the US in France in September.

"I'd love to captain in Italy. Other people will want to do it but I'll throw my hat in," he told BBC Sport.

Last year, Westwood ruled himself out of contention for the 2020 captaincy, choosing to back Padraig Harrington for the role at Whistling Straits.

The Irishman was last week confirmed as Europe's skipper for the next match in Wisconsin and, speaking on The Cut golf podcast, Westwood reiterated his support for "deep thinker" Harrington.

Westwood, who is fifth on the European list of most Ryder Cup points won with 23 and last played in the 2016 event, said in October 2018 that he "would like to be playing" in Harrington's 2020 team.

He backed that up by winning the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa in November - his first European Tour victory in four years - and is in Abu Dhabi this week as he starts his 26th year on the circuit.