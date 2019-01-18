Phil Mickelson cards career-best 12 under 60 at Desert Classic

Phil Mickelson did not card a bogey in his opening round

Five-time major champion Phil Mickelson carded the lowest round of his career with a 12-under-par 60 at the Desert Classic in California.

In his first round of the year, the American, 48, shot 10 birdies and an eagle at La Quinta to lead by four strokes midway through an opening round delayed by fog.

Britain's Justin Rose, the world number one, is four under after shooting a 72.

Scotland's Martin Laird managed nine birdies in a 65 at the Nicklaus Course.

The tournament is played over three venues - La Quinta, the Nicklaus Tournament Course and the host Stadium Course, which will stage Sunday's final round.

Mickelson, who has twice carded 11-under rounds of 60 at the Phoenix Open, was eight under after 11 holes.

He found a bunker at the par-three 12th and needed a magnificent escape to six inches to save par, and chipped in for a birdie on the par-four 14th.

Needing to birdie the final two holes for a 59, he saw a birdie putt at the 17th slide by, before holing from 10 feet for a birdie at the last.

"I really didn't think this was going to be a day when I would go low. I came in with very low expectations," Mickelson said.

"I haven't had a lot of time to practise and prepare but sometimes you have days where it clicks and the bad shots I hit I got away with."