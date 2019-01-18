Phil Mickelson stays ahead at Desert Classic after 68 in California

Mickelson has made 16 birdies and an eagle over the first two days in the desert

Phil Mickelson followed his career-best 60 with a four under 68 to hold a two-shot lead midway through round two at the Desert Classic in California.

The 48-year-old, three ahead overnight after his 10 birdies and an eagle at La Quinta, had a double bogey in round two at the Nicklaus Tournament Course.

But he birdied four of the final five holes for a 16 under halfway total.

On Saturday he will play the third venue of the event, the Stadium Course, which also hosts Sunday's final round.

Mickelson began his round at the 10th and birdied his second and third holes.

The double bogey came at his ninth hole but he finished in style with a superbly controlled pitch spinning back to five feet at the last for his sixth birdie of the day.

Asked to compare his second round with his 60, the American said: "I actually felt better striking it but I didn't putt very well relative to yesterday where I was making everything."

During his round, the left-hander was about to take a drop using the long-standing method from shoulder height, but a rules official was on hand to remind him that - as from 1 January - it should be done from the knee, and no penalty resulted.

The last time Mickelson held the lead at the halfway stage of a tournament was at the 2016 Open when he went on to finish runner-up to Henrik Stenson.

"This has been a fun, if not surprising, start for me and it's fun to get in the mix," he added.