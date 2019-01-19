Desert Classic: Phil Mickelson stays two shots ahead after third round

Mickelson has had 22 birdies and an eagle over the first three rounds

Desert Classic third-round leaderboard -22 P Mickelson (US); -20 A Hadwin (Can); -19 A Long (US); -18 S Marino (US); -17 M Thompson (US), P Cantlay (US) Selected others: -16 J Rahm (Spa); -13 R Knox (Sco); -12 J Rose (Eng) Missed cut: -7 M Laird (Sco); +1 D Willett (Eng); +2 S Power (Ire)

Phil Mickelson remained two shots ahead going into the final round of the Desert Classic in California after a six-under-par 67 at the Stadium Course.

The 48-year-old five-time major winner, who has led since carding a career-best 60 on the first day, had six birdies in a bogey-free round to reach 22 under.

Adam Hadwin is second after a 65 at the Nicklaus Course and Adam Long is third after two eagles in a 63 at La Quinta.

World number one Justin Rose sits at 12 under after a third successive 68.

After three rounds over the three different courses, the remaining players after the 54-hole cut will play Sunday's final round at the Stadium Course.

Mickelson chipped in from off the green at the sixth for the first of three consecutive birdies.

Canadian Hadwin, who posted a 59 at La Quinta in this event in 2017, set the clubhouse lead after four birdies on the back nine in a bogey-free round.

Having holed from 34 feet to match him, Mickelson played a magnificent escape to five feet from the 19-foot deep bunker at the 16th only to miss the birdie chance, but he atoned with a remarkable 38-footer for a birdie two at the next.