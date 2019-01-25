Farmers Insurance Open: Rory McIlroy nine off pace after day one at Torrey Pines

Rory McIlroy played the South Course which proved the tougher scoring venue on Thursday

Farmers Insurance Open, first-round leaderboard -10 J Rahm (NC) (Spa); -9 J Rose (NC) (Eng), D Ghim (US) (NC); -8 CT Pan (Tpe); -7 J Spieth (NC) US) Selected others:-6 H Matsuyama (NC) (Jpn); -5 R Knox (NC) (Sco), J Day (NC) (Aus): -3 T Finau (SC) (US); -2 T Woods (SC) (US); -1 R McIlroy (SC) (NI)

Rory McIlroy is nine behind leader Spain's Jon Rahm after firing an opening one-under-par 71 at the Farmers Insurance Open in California.

The World number eight, 29, played on day one at the South Course at Torrey Pines with the leading five scores all coming on the North Course.

The Northern Ireland man's round was five adrift of the best score on the South Course.

McIlroy's low-key round included two birdies - one of which came on 18.

Tiger Woods was one better than McIlroy on the South Course with US players Charles Howell, Chris Stroud and Brandon Hagy producing the best rounds of 66 at the venue.

Rahm's 10-under 62 at the North Course included two eagles as his round left him one ahead of world number one Justin Rose and American Doug Ghim.

Former Masters and Open champion Jordan Spieth is three behind Rahm after firing a 65 on the North Course.

Ireland's Seamus Power is sharing second last place in the 156-strong field after a disappointing opening 76 on the North Course.