Dubai Desert Classic: American Bryson DeChambeau wins fourth title in nine events

The Dubai Desert Classic is Bryson DeChambeau's first European Tour title

Dubai Desert Classic, final leaderboard -24 DeChambeau (US); -17 M Wallace (Eng); -16 P Waring (Eng), I Poulter (Eng), S Garcia (Spa), A Quiros (Spa), H Li (Chn) Selected others: -15 L Westwood (Eng), T Olesen (Den); -14 S Lowry (Ire), E Els (SA); -13 T Fleetwood (Eng), M Fitzpatrick Full leaderboard

American Bryson DeChambeau claimed a fourth title in nine events as he won the Dubai Desert Classic by seven shots with a tournament-record 24 under par.

England's Matt Wallace closed with back-to-back birdies to finish second.

Compatriots Ian Poulter and Paul Waring both carded final-day rounds of 64 to tie for third alongside Spaniards Sergio Garcia and Alvaro Quiros.

China's defending champion Haotong Li was also part of the five-strong group to finish on 16 under par.

But it was a dominant display from world number five DeChambeau, who started the day one stroke clear and added to rounds of 66, 66 and 68 with an eight-under-par 64 that included an eagle and seven birdies.

The 25-year-old finished 2018 with three PGA Tour titles in four months, winning the Northern Trust, Dell Technologies Championship and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open events, before claiming his first European Tour crown in Dubai on Sunday.

"It's incredible to get my first win overseas on the European Tour," said DeChambeau, 25.

Ireland's Shane Lowry was 10 shots off the pace at 14 under while Matthew Fitzpatrick, who led after day one, finished a further stroke back alongside fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood.