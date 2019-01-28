Tiger Woods: Red or pink top? The new yanny or laurel?

Move over yanny or laurel, gold dress or blue dress - there is a new debate in town.

Tiger Woods is famed for wearing red during during the final round of golf tournaments but did he go rogue on Sunday?

His outfit on the last day of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines sent some golf fans into a tizz as they discussed whether the 14-time major winner had broken with tradition and opted for pink.

A tweet from the PGA about Woods' attire during the final day of the Farmers Insurance Open

Red or pink?

The question provoked plenty of debate, with some arguing it was an optical illusion and others getting a little bit more scientific, while some found it a bit too much to handle.

The debate started off on a diplomatic footing...

Things quickly turned scientific...

It was all a bit much for some fans...

Others tried to provide evidence...

Woods finished joint 20th, despite a final round 67, and some gave the colour an alternative name...

The answer?

In the end, four-time PGA Tour winner-turned-analyst Notah Begay III cleared things up by suggesting... Or did he? You decide.