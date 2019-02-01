Saudi International: Justin Rose misses cut as Dustin Johnson is three shots clear

Dustin Johnson hit a round of 68 on Thursday and followed that with a 61 to move to 11 under

Saudi International, second round leaderboard -11 D Johnson (US); -8 Z Lombard (SA), L Haotong (Chi); -7 F Zanotti (Par), S Hand (Aus); -6 A Levy (Fra), R Sterne (SA), R Fox (NZ), C Paisley (Eng) Selected others:-5 I Poulter (Eng); -4 L Johnston (Sco); -3 T Pieters (Bel), B Dredge (Wal), R Fisher (Eng), T Lewis (Eng), P Dunne (Ire); -2 M Jordan (Eng), M Southgate (Eng), S Horsfield (Eng), R Rock (Eng); +2 J Rose (Eng); +4 L Westwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

World number one Justin Rose missed the cut at the Saudi International, while American Dustin Johnson produced a 61 - the lowest round of his career - to hold a three-shot lead after two days.

Rose followed up his opening round 70 with a two-over 72 as he missed the cut for only the second time in 36 events.

World number three Johnson set a new course record with an eagle and seven birdies in his bogey-free 61.

South African Zander Lombard is tied for second with China's Li Haotong.

England's Chris Paisley is tied sixth on six under, five shots behind Johnson, with Ian Poulter a shot further back on five under.

Day one leader Thomas Pieters of Belgium had a day to forget as he followed up his 63 on Thursday with a four-over 74 on Friday to drop down to tied 18th.

"The mistakes I made were due to trying to chase the cut and that doesn't happen if I had putted a bit better the first day," said Rose.

"I actually played really nicely on day one. Today I felt not as good, but the mistakes were more because I was behind the eight-ball trying to get into the tournament."

Johnson, the 2016 US Open champion, said: "I was just trying to keep getting my score lower and lower.

"It was really good. Obviously you always have fun when you're playing well, but I did a lot of the same things I did yesterday. The greens rolled a little bit better today."

The Saudi International has attracted a top-class field despite scrutiny over the country's human rights record.

Johnson started his round on the 10th hole and produced an eagle at the fourth and birdies at the 10th, 11th, 15th, 18th, second, sixth and seventh holes