Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Graeme McDowell remains in top 20 after third-round 70

Former world number four McDowell is now 262nd in the rankings

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell remained in the top 20 nearing the end of day three at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in California.

Playing at Spyglass Hill in the three-venue event, McDowell hit a two-under-par 70 which moved him to seven under and left him sharing 16th spot.

Paul Casey, who was in a five-way share of the lead after two rounds, was leading in the clubhouse on 15 under.

Englishman Casey shot a five-under 67 at Spyglass Hill.

That left him three ahead of US duo Phil Mickelson and Lucas Glover who were midway through their back nines.

Casey, Mickelson and Glover shared the overnight lead on 10 under along with Jordan Spieth and Scott Langley.

Langley dropped back to nine under after a one-over 73 at Pebble Beach while Spieth joined McDowell on seven under after dropping three shots in his final two holes at the same venue.

McDowell will hope for a strong final round at Pebble Beach on Sunday which would earn him valuable world ranking points.

The 2010 US Open was as high as fourth in the rankings in the early part of 2011 but a number of seasons of struggle mean he now lies 262nd.

After a level-par outward run on Saturday, McDowell picked up three shots in five holes from the 11th before carding his second bogey of the round at the 16th.