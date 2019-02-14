Australian Open: England's Jodie Ewart Shadoff co-leads after bogey-free first round

Ewart Shadoff has a best finish in a major of second in the 2017 Women's British Open

ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open first-round leaderboard -7 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), H Wei-ling (Tai); -5 K Webb (Aus), M Sagstroem (Swe), B Law (Eng) Selected others: -3 G Hall (Eng); -2 M Reid (Eng); -1 C Boutier (Fra), F Johnson (Eng), L Ko (NZ), M Lee (Aus)

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff shares the early lead after a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 in "perfect conditions" at the Women's Australian Open.

The 31-year-old carded seven birdies at The Grange to set the first-round pace with Taiwan's Hsu Wei-ling.

England's Bronte Law and Australia's Karrie Webb are in a group two adrift.

"To get off to a good start is always nice," said Ewart Shadoff. "I worked a little but on my putts at the start of the week and that definitely paid off."

Women's British Open champion Georgia Hall is three under following a 69.

New Zealand's former world number one Lydia Ko and Australian Min-jee Lee, ranked seven, are four strokes further back in the LPGA Tour event in Adelaide, alongside France's Celine Boutier who won last week's Vic Open.

Thai world number one Ariya Jutanugarn struggled to a four-over-par 76.