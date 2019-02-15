Genesis Open: Rain delays McIlroy start in California

McIlroy will play alongside Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas in his first two rounds

Rory McIlroy was unable to start his first round at the Genesis Open in California on Thursday as rain held up play for several hours.

McIlroy, 29, and playing partners Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas are now due to start their first rounds at 16:32 GMT on Friday.

Of those who did get out on the course, Jordan Spieth and South Korea's Sung Kang top the leaderboard on five under.

The leading pair are one stroke ahead of Patrick Rodgers and Jimmy Walker.

Former Masters, Open and US Open champion Spieth had five birdies in his unblemished 11 holes while the Korean's card included an eagle three at the 11th.

England's Paul Casey was one under after 11 when fading light brought a halt to Thursday's play while his compatriot Tommy Fleetwood was level par after 10.