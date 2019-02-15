Australian Open: England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff four shots off lead

Ewart Shadoff has a best finish in a major of second at the 2017 Women's British Open

ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open first-round leaderboard -10 M Sagstrom (Swe), H Wei-ling (Tai); -7 N Korda (US), H Nomura (Jap), H Green (Aus); -6 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -5 B Law (Eng) Selected others:-3 C Hull (Eng), K Webb (Aus), C Boutier (Fra); +3 M Reid (Eng); +4 G Hall (Eng)

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff lost her share of the lead at the LPGA Tour's Women's Australian Open after a one-over-par 73 in round two in Adelaide.

The 31-year-old dropped back to six under, four adrift of Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom (67) and Taiwan's Hsu Wei-ling, who shot a 69 to stay top.

England's Bronte Law (72) is five under, while compatriot Charley Hull's bogey-free 66 moved her to three under.

Women's British Open champion Georgia Hall missed the cut on four over.

Hall had begun the day on three under and opened with a birdie but two bogeys in the next three holes and a triple-bogey eight at the fifth saw the Englishwoman drop to one over.

Four more bogeys followed and, although Hall birdied the 18th, her 79 meant she missed the cut by one shot.

Fellow Englishwoman Mel Reid also struggled in round two. She had four bogeys on the back nine in a five-over 77, including dropping a shot on the 18th, but will play the weekend rounds after squeezing inside the cut mark on three over.