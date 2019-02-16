Genesis Open: Rory McIlroy seven behind at weather-affected PGA Tour event

McIlroy is playing alongside Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas in his first two rounds

Rory McIlroy is seven off the lead after playing 13 holes of his second round at the weather-affected Genesis Open in California.

After being unable to play on Thursday, McIlroy shot a one-over 72 prior to carding four birdies in a blemish-free 13 holes before the hooter sounded.

McIlroy's playing partner Justin Thomas leads on 10 under alongside Adam Scott, who has played 11 holes.

The duo are one stroke ahead of JB Holmes, who had just reached the turn.

First-round leader, Jordan Spieth had yet to start his second round after picking up two shots in his closing six holes to complete a seven-under-par 64.

Play was suspended due to darkness with none of the 144 players able to complete their second rounds.

Ireland's Seamus Power is on the projected cut mark of one under after playing the opening 15 holes of his second round.

Tiger Woods, playing alongside McIlroy and joint leader Thomas, is also on one under after 12.

In his first round, McIlroy birdied the first and the eighth to move to two under failed to pick up another shot as he bogeyed the ninth, 12th and 13th.

Needing to shoot under par to give himself any chance of surviving into the final 36 holes, McIlroy again birdied the opening holes before picking up further shots on 10, 12 and 13.

Play will resume at 15:00 GMT on Saturday.