Ryder Cup: Steve Stricker named US captain for 2020 against Europe

Stricker (right) is succeeding Jim Furyk (left) as the US captain

Steve Stricker will captain the United States as they try to reclaim the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in 2020.

The 51-year-old was on the winning side as a player in 2008, but also played in the 2010 and 2012 losses to Europe.

He was selected as a vice-captain last year by Jim Furyk, as the US lost 17½-10½ at Le Golf National in France, their seventh defeat since 1999.

Irishman Padraig Harrington, a three-time major winner, has already been chosen as Europe's captain.

An emotional Stricker, who was close to tears as his appointment was announced at a press conference, said: "Truly a dream come true, an honour to represent the PGA, the competition itself, truly humbled by this opportunity because I'm very passionate about this competition."

The former world number two added: "Some people don't think I'm very fiery about playing the game of golf but deep down I'm very competitive, we want to win this more than ever and I'm here to help in any way."

Stricker lives in Wisconsin, the same state as the venue for 2020, and was second at the US PGA Championship in 1998 - his best finish at a major.

He captained the US team to victory in the 2017 Presidents Cup.