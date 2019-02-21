Rory McIlroy to miss Irish Open to focus on Open Championship preparations

Rory McIlroy has been Irish Open tournament host since 2015

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he will miss this year's Irish Open at Lahinch in order to focus on his preparations for The Open at Royal Portrush.

McIlroy, 29, says missing his national open, which takes two weeks before the major, will give himself a better chance of winning The Open.

The major is returning to Northern Ireland for the first time since the 1951 staging of the event at Portrush.

McIlroy says he will maintain his European Tour membership for next year.

Earlier this year, the world number eight said that he was considering playing only two regular European Tour events this year which would have meant him losing his tour membership.

The world number eight says victory at Royal Portrush would be the "biggest achievement" of his career.

