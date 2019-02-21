Leona Maguire: Irish golfer seven behind in first LET event since turning pro

Leona Maguire is sharing 41st place after the first round of the Australian Ladies Classic

Ireland's Leona Maguire is seven off the pace after firing an opening one-over-par 73 at the Australian Ladies Classic in Bonville.

Playing in her first Ladies European Tour event since turning professional last summer, Maguire's round included one birdie and two bogeys.

Maguire, who was the top-ranked amateur in women's golf for 131 consecutive weeks, earned a Tour card in December.

Australian amateur Doey Choi leads the field after firing a six-under 66.

Choi is two strokes ahead of Swedish pair Madelene Sagstrom and Daniela Holmqvist.

The county Cavan golfer, who played in numerous events on the Ladies PGA Tour and European Tour during a glittering amateur career, won the Ladies British Amateur Championship in 2017.

Maguire finished fifth at qualifying school to secure the highest category card available for the 2019 season.