Rory McIlroy takes one-shot lead in WGC-Mexico Championship

McIlroy has won two WGC titles, the 2014 Bridgestone and 2015 Match Play

WGC-Mexico Championship first-round leaderboard -8 R McIlroy (NI); -7 D Johnson (US); -5 J Thomas (US), M Kuchar (US); -4 T Hatton (Eng), G Coetzee (SA) Selected others: -3 I Poulter (Eng); -2 S Garcia (Spa); -1 A Rai (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng); level D Willett (Eng), T Woods (USA); +1 R Knox (Sco), +2 L Westwood (Eng); +4 J Spieth (US); +8 P Mickelson (US)

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy carded an eight-under 63 to take a one-shot lead after the opening round of the WGC-Mexico Championship.

The 29-year-old world number eight began his round at the 10th and posted seven birdies and an eagle.

American Dustin Johnson, winner in 2017, is second after a bogey-free 64.

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton compiled four birdies on the back nine in a 67 but defending champion Phil Mickelson had eight bogeys and a double in a 79.

McIlroy, who won the last of his 14 PGA Tour titles at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March last year, eagled his 10th after sending a two-iron tee shot to five feet at the 307-yard par four.

He was two clear after pitching to three feet from 123 yards at his 13th before dropping his only shot of the round at his 15th after both his drive and second were affected by trees down the left.

Ian Poulter returned six birdies in a 68, while fellow Englishman Tommy Fleetwood, runner-up to Johnson two years ago, dropped two shots in his final three holes in a 70.

Tiger Woods, winner of 18 WGC titles from 1999-2013, also began at the 10th at Club de Golf Chapultepec and after a double bogey at his 10th, made three successive birdies en route to a level par 71.