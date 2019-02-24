WGC-Mexico Championship: Dustin Johnson wins 20th PGA Tour title

Johnson clinched the Mexico title for the third time

WGC-Mexico final-round leaderboard -21 D Johnson (US); -16 R McIlroy (NI); -11 P Casey (Eng), I Poulter (Eng), K Aphibarbrat; -10 P Cantlay (US), S Garcia (Spa), C Smith (Aus) Selected others: -8 T Woods (US); -5 T Fleetwood (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -3 D Willett (Eng); -2 L Westwood (Eng); Level R Knox (Sco), Phil Mickelson (US) Full leaderboard

American Dustin Johnson claimed his 20th PGA Tour title with a five-shot victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Six birdies on the back nine were not enough for Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy to close in on the world number three, who was four ahead overnight.

McIlroy reduced Johnson's lead to two early in the round but Johnson recorded five birdies in seven holes to card a final-round 66 and finish on 21 under.

England's Paul Casey and Ian Poulter were tied in third place on 11 under.

Casey moved up 10 places on the leaderboard with a final round of 65, with four birdies on the opening six holes. He and Poulter shared third place with Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Tiger Woods carded a final-round 69 with three birdies to finish on eight under in joint 10th place.

Johnson, 34, becomes only the fifth player in the last 50 years to reach 20 PGA Tour wins before the age of 35, putting him in the company of only Woods, Phil Mickelson, Johnny Miller and Tom Watson.

Defending champion Mickelson, who opened with a 79, rolled in a 12-foot birdied putt at his final hole for a 68 and a level par final total.

Round of the day belonged to Justin Thomas, who carded a nine-under 62.