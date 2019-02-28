Women's World Championship: Jodi Ewart Shadoff one off five-way lead in Singapore

Ariya Jutanugarn's bogey-free round included four birdies

Women's World Championship first round -4 A Jutanugarn (Tha), M Lee (Aus), A Olson (US), Yu Liu (Chn), Celine Boutier (Fra); -3 P Sung-hyun (Kor), N Hataoka (Jpn), C Ciganda (Sp), K Jin-young (Kor), F Shanshan (Chn), M Jutanugarn (Tha), J Ewart Shadoff (Eng) Selected others: -2 I Park (Kor); Level C Hull (Eng), L Ko (NZ); +1 G Hall (Eng), B Law (Eng); +2 N Korda (US); +5 C Matthew (Sco). Leaderboard

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff is one shot off the pace after the opening round of the Women's World Championship in Singapore.

Four shots separate the top 31 players in the 63-strong field.

Thailand's world number one Ariya Jutanugarn is one of five players in a share of the lead on four under.

Defending champion Michelle Wie pulled out with a hand injury while Amy Yang, who won last week in Thailand, withdrew with flu after three holes.

Wie, 29, only returned to action last week after wrist surgery but she was 10 over after 14 holes, including a double bogey followed by a triple bogey, before she ended her day early without speaking to reporters.

Jutanugarn is joined at the top of the leaderboard by world number three Minjee Lee of Australia, France's Celine Boutier, American Amy Olson and China's Yu Liu.

Ewart Shadoff had four birdies and a solitary bogey in her opening round of 69.

Charley Hull is four off the lead after an eventful 72 which featured an eagle, two birdies and four bogeys, while Women's British Open champion Georgia Hall is a stroke further back with fellow Briton Bronte Law at plus-one.