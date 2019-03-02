Women's World Championship: Jodi Ewart Shadoff two shots off lead in Singapore

Jodi Ewart Shadoff has made only one bogey in her opening 54 holes in Singapore

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff is two shots off the lead heading into Sunday's final round of the Women's World Championship in Singapore.

Ewart Shadoff holed four birdies in a bogey-free 68 and the 31-year-old is third overall on nine under par.

"I like the pace," she said. "[I'll] just stay in the moment and not get ahead of myself. "

Thailand's world number one Ariya Jutanugarn (66) leads on 11 under, one ahead of Australian Min-Jee Lee (67).

Overnight leader Amy Olson dropped back to joint fourth on eight under after mixing six birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey in a one-under 71.

The American is level with Spain's Azahara Munoz (69) and Korean duo Kim Hyo-Joo (67) and Ko Jin-Young (66).

Defending champion Michelle Wie was forced to pull out with a hand injury, after being unable to complete the first round.