Leona Maguire: Irish golfer finishes in a tie for 14th at the Canberra Classic in Australia

Leona Maguire had bogeys on the fifth, ninth, 12th and 13th holes
Leona Maguire finished four under par and in a tie for 14th place at the Canberra Classic in Australia.

The Cavan golfer carded a one-over-par 72 in the third and final round of what was her second Ladies European Tour event since turning professional.

Dutch player Anne Van Dam won the title with a three-shot victory over Katja Pogacar of Slovenia.

Maguire was in the top-10 of the leaderboard after an impressive second round of 68.

However, despite starting her third round with a birdie on the par-five first hole, she hit four bogeys to card a one-over-par 72.

Former amateur world number one Maguire finished in a tie for 20th place on three-over-par after firing a final-round 75 at the Australian Ladies Classic in Bonville last month.

She was the top-ranked amateur in women's golf for 131 consecutive weeks and earned a Tour card in December.

