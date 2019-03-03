Leona Maguire: Irish golfer finishes in a tie for 14th at the Canberra Classic in Australia
-
- From the section Golf
Leona Maguire finished four under par and in a tie for 14th place at the Canberra Classic in Australia.
The Cavan golfer carded a one-over-par 72 in the third and final round of what was her second Ladies European Tour event since turning professional.
Dutch player Anne Van Dam won the title with a three-shot victory over Katja Pogacar of Slovenia.
Maguire was in the top-10 of the leaderboard after an impressive second round of 68.
However, despite starting her third round with a birdie on the par-five first hole, she hit four bogeys to card a one-over-par 72.
Former amateur world number one Maguire finished in a tie for 20th place on three-over-par after firing a final-round 75 at the Australian Ladies Classic in Bonville last month.
She was the top-ranked amateur in women's golf for 131 consecutive weeks and earned a Tour card in December.