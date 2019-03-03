Keith Mitchell wins Honda Classic after 15-foot birdie putt on the final hole

American Mitchell - the world number 162 - bogeyed the opening two holes in the final round

Honda Classic, final leaderboard -9 K Mitchell (US); -8 B Koepka (US), R Fowler (US); -7 R Palmer (US), L Glover (US); -6 V Singh (Fiji) Full leaderboard

Keith Mitchell holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th to win his first PGA Tour title at the Honda Classic.

Mitchell finished nine under - one shot ahead of Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler - at PGA National in Florida.

Mitchell, 27, was tied for the lead after the first two rounds and, on Sunday, he birdied four of the final seven holes for his first win as a pro.

"My mind started wandering there a little bit at the end and then I hit a great putt," he said.

"It's not even close to sinking in. I don't expect it to, I don't want it to, this is just awesome. Playing like I did coming down the stretch is unbelievable."

Vijay Singh missed the chance to create history after a closing round of 70 left him in sixth place.

The 56-year-old Fijian had been attempting to become the oldest winner on the PGA Tour, surpassing the record set by the 52-year-old Sam Snead in 1965.