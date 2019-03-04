Tiger Woods withdraws from Arnold Palmer Invitational after suffering neck strain
Tiger Woods has withdrawn from this week's Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill after suffering from a neck strain.
The 14-time major champion says his previously troublesome lower back is unaffected and he has no long-term concerns.
"I've been receiving treatment but it hasn't improved enough to play," said the 43-year-old American.
He hopes to play in next week's Players' Championship at Sawgrass.
Woods won his 80th PGA title, and his first for five years, when sealing the season-ending Tour Championship in September 2018.
He is currently ranked 12 in the world, having recovered from being number 1,199 after spinal fusion surgery - the latest of multiple operations.