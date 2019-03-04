Darren Clarke: Ex-Open winner shares second-place finish at Champions Tour event

Darren Clarke finished four strokes behind winner Mark O'Meara in Arizona

Darren Clarke secured his best finish since joining the Champions Tour in the US as he shared second place in the Cologuard Classic in Arizona.

Clarke, 50, holed a 50-foot birdie putt on the closing green to shoot a five-under-par 68 as he finished on 13 under par for the event.

The 2011 Open champion was four behind winner Mark O'Meara, who earned his first Champions Tour win since 2010.

Clarke shared second place with Willie Wood, Kirk Triplett and Scott McCarron.

The Northern Ireland man's prize money of almost $114,000 - after his third top-16 finish in his three starts this season - moved him into 10th position in the Champions Tour money list.

Clarke joined the Champions Tour circuit in the US last August after turning 50.

1998 Open champion O'Meara, 62, became the fourth oldest winner in the history of the Champions Tour as he carded rounds of 66,70 and 66.