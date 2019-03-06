Jamie Donaldson: Welsh golfer hopes for April return to European Tour

Jamie Donaldson has played in the World Cup for Wales

Ryder Cup hero Jamie Donaldson hopes to play competitive golf again in April after six months on the sidelines.

The 43-year-old had surgery on his left wrist in October 2017 and was sidelined in 2016 after a chainsaw accident.

Donaldson, who holed the winning putt for Europe at the 2014 Ryder Cup, missed the final tournaments of 2018 and has been delayed in his comeback.

"Sometimes [the wrist] is great, other times it's a bit stiff and sore," he told the BBC's golf podcast The Cut.

Jamie Donaldson tweets a picture of his wrist

"I'm playing bits and bobs. I'm hitting balls; I can chip and putt fine. So I'm just easing back into it.

"I've just got to keep doing the rehab, keep working hard on making sure I'm doing all the right things and hopefully I'll be playing at the beginning of April.

"I was thinking [playing in] March, which is Malaysia, but it's not going to be ready for then. But I've had the all clear to start playing - I've been playing for about two or three weeks but I've just got to keep doing the rehab and not do too much."