NSW Women's Open: Michele Thomson three under after day one
|Women's New South Wales Open, round one leaderboard
|-8 VT Jonsdottir (Isl); -5 A Vayson de Pradenne (Fra); -4 R Artis (Aus), C Alonso (Spa); -3 M Thomason (Sco), M Gidali (Fra)
|Selected:-2 F Johnson (Eng), C Booth (Sco); -1 M MacLaren (Eng)
Scotland's Michele Thomson is five shots off the lead in joint fifth after round one of the Women's New South Wales Open, near Canberra.
The Aberdonian's three-under 68 leaves her trailing Iceland's Valdis Thora Jonsdottir, who scored a career-best 63 despite playing with a bad back.
France's Astrid Vayson de Pradenne is in second, three behind Jonsdottir.
England's Felicity Johnson and Scotland's Carly Booth are in a five-way tie for seventh on two under.
Defending champion Meghan MacLaren a shot further back following a 70.
"My back has been hurting a lot the last five weeks, so I decided this week I am going to try and swing it quite slow," said Jonsdottir, who was barely able to sit up in bed last week.
"I kept the ball in play, I hit a lot of good iron shots into the greens and made a lot of good putts."