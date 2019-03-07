NSW Women's Open: Michele Thomson three under after day one

Michele Thomson is five shots off leader Valdis Thora Jonsdottir after day one at Queanbeyan Golf Club

Women's New South Wales Open, round one leaderboard -8 VT Jonsdottir (Isl); -5 A Vayson de Pradenne (Fra); -4 R Artis (Aus), C Alonso (Spa); -3 M Thomason (Sco), M Gidali (Fra) Selected:-2 F Johnson (Eng), C Booth (Sco); -1 M MacLaren (Eng) Full leaderboard

Scotland's Michele Thomson is five shots off the lead in joint fifth after round one of the Women's New South Wales Open, near Canberra.

The Aberdonian's three-under 68 leaves her trailing Iceland's Valdis Thora Jonsdottir, who scored a career-best 63 despite playing with a bad back.

France's Astrid Vayson de Pradenne is in second, three behind Jonsdottir.

England's Felicity Johnson and Scotland's Carly Booth are in a five-way tie for seventh on two under.

Defending champion Meghan MacLaren a shot further back following a 70.

"My back has been hurting a lot the last five weeks, so I decided this week I am going to try and swing it quite slow," said Jonsdottir, who was barely able to sit up in bed last week.

"I kept the ball in play, I hit a lot of good iron shots into the greens and made a lot of good putts."