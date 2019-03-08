NSW Women's Open: Meghan MacLaren overtakes Michele Thomson

Michele Thomson is five shots off leader Valdis Thora Jonsdottir after day one at Queanbeyan Golf Club

Women's New South Wales Open, round two leaderboard -9 VT Jonsdottir (Isl); -8 K Lampert (Ger); -6 L Carlsson (Swe), M MacLaren (Eng); -5 R Artis (aus), M Keh (NZ), M Thomson (Sco), C Wolf (Aut) Selected: -2 G Cowley (Eng), ; -1 C Booth (Sco) Full leaderboard

Michele Thomson remained joint fifth after round two of the Women's New South Wales Open as defending champion Meghan MacLaren moved into a share of third place on six under par.

MacLaren's five-under 66 left her level with Sweden's Lynn Carlsson.

Scot Thomson is on five under along with home favourite Rebecca Artis, New Zealand's Munchin Keh and Austrian Christine Wolf.

Gabriella Cowley and Carly Booth are two and one under, respectively.

"Everything was just on it today and I felt comfortable," MacLaren said.

"I had two bad tee shots, which cost me bogeys and to bogey 16 (a par-five) feels like I've given a shot-and-a-half back, but I made up for it on the last. I felt really in control today.

"Any time you're in contention going into the weekend in a tournament you're in a good spot and this one feels more special because of last year. It's a good place to be."