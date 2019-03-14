South African Womens Open: Macdonald & Thomson within two of lead

Kelsey Macdonald carded three birdies in her 73

South African Womens Open -1 L Boqvist (Swe), S Schober (Aut); Level LA Pace (SA), S Banon (Spa), J Engstrom (Swe); +1 K Macdonald (Sco), M Thomson (Sco) Full leaderboard

Scottish duo Kelsey Macdonald and Michele Thomson are within two shots of the lead after the opening day of the South African Womens Open.

Both carded three birdies on their way to posting a one-over 73 at Westlake in Cape Town to sit tied for sixth.

Another Scot, Carly Booth, sits a further shot back in a tie for 13th after a 74.

Sweden's Lina Boqvist and Sarah Schober of Austria are the early leaders after scoring 71.