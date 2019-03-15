South African Women's Open: Charlotte Austwick recovers from opening 103 to hit 74

The Ladies European Tour said Charlotte Austwick's 103 is the highest round in its history

South African Women's Open -4 LA Pace (SA); -2 D Dagar (Ind); -1 E Henseleit (Ger); Level C Thompson (Eng), Lydia Hall (Wal), A Vayson de Pradenne (Fra); +1 C Booth, M Thomson (both Sco), M MacLaren (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Charlotte Austwick recovered from a record 31-over-par opening round of 103 by hitting a two-over 74 on day two of the South African Women's Open.

The Ladies European Tour (LET) believes Austwick's 103, which included four quadruple bogeys, is the highest round in its 41-year history.

The 27-year-old, playing her first LET event, went round in 29 fewer strokes on Friday, making five birdies.

South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace leads the tournament on four under.

Englishman Mark James holds the record for the highest round on the men's European Tour, hitting 111 at the 1978 Italian Open after he played the final few holes one-handed due to a wrist injury.

Despite Austwick's big improvement, her score of 33 over ensured she finished last of the 122 players to complete the opening two rounds, with the cut set at 10 over.

Pace carries a lead of two strokes over India's Diksha Dagar into Saturday's final round, with Germany's Esther Henseleit a shot further back.

England's Charlotte Thompson is at level par, alongside Wales' Lydia Hall and France's Astrid Vayson de Pradenne.

Scottish pair Carly Booth and Michele Thomson are one over, with England's Meghan MacLaren.

But fellow Scot Kelsey Macdonald has faded back to six over, after starting the day two shots off the lead.

First-round leaders Lina Boqvist of Sweden and Sarah Schober of Austria are back on three over and five over respectively.