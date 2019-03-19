Irish Open 2019: Former tournament winner Padraig Harrington to play at Lahinch

Harrington won the Irish Open at Adare Manor in 2007

Europe's next Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington will play in this year's Irish Open at Lahinch.

The three-time major winner will be seeking to win his home tournament for the second time having claimed victory 12 years ago.

Paul McGinley will host the event at the links course between 4-7 July.

Major champions Harrington, McGinley, Darren Clarke and Graeme McDowell have agreed to rotate the hosting role among themselves each year.

The Dubliner, who was one of Thomas Bjorn's vice-captains last year as Europe regained the Ryder Cup, has tasted victory on the County Clare course before, winning the Irish Amateur Close in 1995.

A wrist injury has kept Harrington out of action since November but he is set to return at this week's Maybank Challenge in Malaysia.

He joins the likes of Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood in adding the Irish Open to his tour schedule.

Last month, former tournament host Rory McIlroy announced that he will miss this year's event in order to focus on his preparations for The Open at Royal Portrush, which will be held two weeks later.