Founders Cup: England's Charlotte Thomas one off lead in Arizona

Charlotte Thomas made her LPGA debut in February

Bank of Hope Founders Cup round one leaderboard -8 C Boutier (Fra); -7 C Thomas (Eng), N Choi (Kor), JY Ko (Kor), A Uriell (US), N Madsen (Den), Selected others: -3 G Hall (Eng), B Law (Eng); -2 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng), G Dryburgh (Sco)

English rookie Charlotte Thomas is one shot off the pace after the first round of the Founders Cup in Arizona.

The 26-year-old fired eight birdies and carded just one bogey in an impressive opening round to finish seven under par on 65 at Wildfire Golf Club.

The Surrey-born player, who made her LPGA debut in February, is among five players to sit one stroke off the lead held by France's Celine Boutier.

Boutier carded eight birdies without dropping a shot on day one.

English pair Georgia Hall and Bronte Law are three under, with Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Scotland's Gemma Dryburgh a stroke further back.