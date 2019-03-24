Maybank Championship: Scott Hend wins after thunderstorm delays finish

Scott Hend won his third European Tour title

A thunderstorm delayed play by 100 minutes with the leaders on the 18th green at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia - before Scott Hend beat Nacho Elvira in a play-off.

Elvira's backswing was disrupted by a thunder clap as he pitched to the last, and his shot came up 30 feet short.

Play was suspended moments later.

When it resumed, the Spaniard holed for a birdie to join Hend on 15 under, with the Australian missing his putt to win before victory at the first extra hole.

"It was thunder in a bad moment but the gods did give me one back with that putt," said 32-year-old Elvira, who was the overnight leader going into the final round.

Hend, who had been three shots behind at the start of the day, took the lead after five birdies on the front nine during a five-under-par 67.

The 45-year-old hit two trees on his way to a birdie at the first play-off hole, as he won his third European Tour title.

"Obviously I had a bit of luck on the play-off hole," said Hend.

"If you don't have any luck you won't win. I had the luck today, unfortunately for Nacho. His time will come. He's going to win. He's a great player."

Four time major champion Ernie Els became the first player to record 300 top-10 finishes since the inception of the world rankings in 1986.

The 49-year-old South African carded a final-round 71 to tie for seventh place on 10 under par.

Oliver Fisher finished as the best placed Briton, with the 30-year-old Englishman's 69 enough for a tie for fifth on 11 under.