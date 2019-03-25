Founders Cup: England's Charlotte Thomas finishes tied for sixth

Charlotte Thomas made her LPGA Tour debut in February

Bank of Hope Founders Cup final leaderboard -22 JY Ko (Kor); -21 J Korda (US), N Korda (US), C Ciganda (Spa), Y Liu (Chn); -19 S Feng (Chn), C Thomas (Eng) Selected others:-14 B Law (Eng); -12 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -10 S Meadow (Eng); -9 G Hall (Eng); -5 G Dryburgh (Sco)

English rookie Charlotte Thomas finished tied for sixth on 19 under par in her first LPGA event in the United States, the Founders Cup in Arizona.

The 26-year-old carded seven birdies and one bogey in a six-under 66 on the final day in Phoenix.

South Korea's Jin Young Ko hit a bogey-free final round to win the tournament by one shot.

"Very happy to get a top 10 in my first LPGA event stateside. Thank you for all the messages of support," Thomas said.

The 26-year-old from Guildford, playing in her third LPGA Tour event, has started the season well, having finished tied for second in February's Vic Open in Australia.

Young Ko, 23, finished on 22 under after birdies on the 14th, 15th and 16th saw her leapfrog her rivals to climb three places up the leaderboard after a seven-under 65.

Overnight leader Yu Liu of China hit a bogey on the 18th to leave her tied for second on 21 under alongside American sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda, and Spain's Carlota Ciganda at Wildfire Golf Club.